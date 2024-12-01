Iceland's Political Turbulence: A New Era Looms

Iceland is experiencing a crucial electoral moment after a call for early elections, driven by ongoing political instability since the 2008 financial collapse. Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson disbanded his coalition following disagreements on key issues, prompting this political shake-up.

Despite fierce weather conditions, polling stations remained operational with counting taking place after polls closed. This election, the sixth since the crisis, may signal a major shift, as opinion polls predict a decline in support for current governing parties.

Central issues include rising inflation, immigration pressures, and housing shortages, exacerbated by a recent volcano eruption and a booming tourism sector, placing Iceland's political future in a pivotal position.

(With inputs from agencies.)