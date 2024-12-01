Left Menu

Iceland's Political Turbulence: A New Era Looms

Iceland heads to an early election amid political instability rooted in economic upheaval post-2008 crisis. Prime Minister Benediktsson's coalition struggles led to the dissolution of parliament. High voter turnout is expected, with issues like immigration, housing, and inflation at the forefront.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reykjavik | Updated: 01-12-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 04:49 IST
Iceland's Political Turbulence: A New Era Looms
  • Country:
  • Iceland

Iceland is experiencing a crucial electoral moment after a call for early elections, driven by ongoing political instability since the 2008 financial collapse. Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson disbanded his coalition following disagreements on key issues, prompting this political shake-up.

Despite fierce weather conditions, polling stations remained operational with counting taking place after polls closed. This election, the sixth since the crisis, may signal a major shift, as opinion polls predict a decline in support for current governing parties.

Central issues include rising inflation, immigration pressures, and housing shortages, exacerbated by a recent volcano eruption and a booming tourism sector, placing Iceland's political future in a pivotal position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024