Political Stalemate in Maharashtra: A Week of Uncertainty

A week has passed since the announcement of the assembly poll results in Maharashtra, and the Mahayuti alliance, despite a landslide victory, has yet to decide on a chief minister. Aaditya Thackeray has called this delay an 'insult' to the state and criticized the alliance for not forming a government.

Thackeray's pointed remarks were directed primarily at the BJP, the largest party in the alliance. He argued that the unilateral announcement of a swearing-in date without an official claim to form a government exemplified 'pure anarchy.' His comments came in a post on platform X.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over potential candidates for chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis seen as a frontrunner. Yet, the uncertainty persists, raising questions about the lack of President's rule despite the unresolved leadership issue. Thackeray also mocked the alliance for prioritizing visits to Delhi over forming a government for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)