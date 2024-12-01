Left Menu

Political Stalemate in Maharashtra: A Week of Uncertainty

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti alliance's delay in forming a government after Maharashtra's assembly poll results, labeling it an 'insult' to the state. Despite a decisive victory, no chief minister has been announced, prompting Thackeray to question the absence of President's rule and accuse the BJP of 'pure anarchy.'

Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:56 IST

  India

A week has passed since the announcement of the assembly poll results in Maharashtra, and the Mahayuti alliance, despite a landslide victory, has yet to decide on a chief minister. Aaditya Thackeray has called this delay an 'insult' to the state and criticized the alliance for not forming a government.

Thackeray's pointed remarks were directed primarily at the BJP, the largest party in the alliance. He argued that the unilateral announcement of a swearing-in date without an official claim to form a government exemplified 'pure anarchy.' His comments came in a post on platform X.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over potential candidates for chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis seen as a frontrunner. Yet, the uncertainty persists, raising questions about the lack of President's rule despite the unresolved leadership issue. Thackeray also mocked the alliance for prioritizing visits to Delhi over forming a government for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

