Political Stalemate in Maharashtra: A Week of Uncertainty
Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti alliance's delay in forming a government after Maharashtra's assembly poll results, labeling it an 'insult' to the state. Despite a decisive victory, no chief minister has been announced, prompting Thackeray to question the absence of President's rule and accuse the BJP of 'pure anarchy.'
- Country:
- India
A week has passed since the announcement of the assembly poll results in Maharashtra, and the Mahayuti alliance, despite a landslide victory, has yet to decide on a chief minister. Aaditya Thackeray has called this delay an 'insult' to the state and criticized the alliance for not forming a government.
Thackeray's pointed remarks were directed primarily at the BJP, the largest party in the alliance. He argued that the unilateral announcement of a swearing-in date without an official claim to form a government exemplified 'pure anarchy.' His comments came in a post on platform X.
Meanwhile, speculation continues over potential candidates for chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis seen as a frontrunner. Yet, the uncertainty persists, raising questions about the lack of President's rule despite the unresolved leadership issue. Thackeray also mocked the alliance for prioritizing visits to Delhi over forming a government for Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Controversial Campaign Slogan Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
BJP-led Mahayuti govt working to boost Marathi pride: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers for Maharashtra polls.
BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make BJP-led Mahayuti victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections: PM Modi.
People of Maharashtra want Mahayuti govt to remain for next five years: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-BJP Face-off Intensifies Amid Tribal Welfare Debate