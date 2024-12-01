Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rallies Against BJP's Alleged Cronyism
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP government, claiming it undermines public rights in favor of select businessmen. During her Wayanad visit, she emphasized fighting for India's spirit and pledged support to local communities. Priyanka, who won the Wayanad bypolls, participated in several meetings across the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, launched a significant critique against the BJP-led government on Sunday, accusing it of eroding citizen rights to the advantage of a few select businessmen.
During a rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad, she asserted the struggle is for India's spirit, a clear message against forces she claims are destroying foundational institutions. Priyanka pledged solidarity with Wayanad locals.
Apart from Mananthavady, she is scheduled to speak in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta. Her visit, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, holds weight as she previously won the Wayanad bypoll with a huge margin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anti-Poor Stance Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy
For us, Constitution book is country's DNA, while it is blank for RSS and BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Amravati.
Debate Dynamics: Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Impact
BJP creating obstacles for us, yesterday PM caused delay in Rahul Gandhi's helicopter, today my chopper delayed due to Shah: Kharge.
Was BJP protecting the Constitution when it stole Maharashtra government by purchasing MLAs, asks Rahul Gandhi in Amravati.