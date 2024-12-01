Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rallies Against BJP's Alleged Cronyism

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, launched a significant critique against the BJP-led government on Sunday, accusing it of eroding citizen rights to the advantage of a few select businessmen.

During a rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad, she asserted the struggle is for India's spirit, a clear message against forces she claims are destroying foundational institutions. Priyanka pledged solidarity with Wayanad locals.

Apart from Mananthavady, she is scheduled to speak in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta. Her visit, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, holds weight as she previously won the Wayanad bypoll with a huge margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)