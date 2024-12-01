Left Menu

Maharashtra Awaits: The Next CM's Unveiling

The BJP in Maharashtra has finalized the name for the state's next chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis as the frontrunner. The official announcement is pending senior party leadership approval. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5. Current caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been in his village, amid speculation about the new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:21 IST
Maharashtra is on the brink of revealing its new chief minister, with BJP leader Raosaheb Danve asserting that the candidate's name has been finalized pending senior leadership approval. Despite not naming anyone, Danve hinted that the public already knows who the successor will be.

The new Mahayuti government is set to take oath on the evening of December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, according to BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Speculation remains high, with former CM Devendra Fadnavis leading the race for the position.

Amid the political developments, current caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, who has expressed displeasure over the formation of the new government, visited his native village in Satara. Shinde, recovering from high fever, is expected back in Mumbai soon. Meanwhile, Danve emphasized that the chief minister has discretion over the cabinet's makeup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

