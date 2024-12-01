Maharashtra's Political Future: Mahayuti Alliance Aligns with Consensus

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed on Sunday his full support for the BJP's decision on the new Chief Minister, ensuring unity among Mahayuti partners.

In his native Dare village, Shinde addressed reporters, stating ongoing discussions on government formation with Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP partners.

Dispelling doubts about his position, Shinde emphasized consensus while dismissing concerns over his native visit, aligning fully with BJP leadership decisions.

