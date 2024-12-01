Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Future: Mahayuti Alliance Aligns with Consensus

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, has reiterated support for BJP's decision on the new Chief Minister. Amid coalition harmony claims, discussions between Mahayuti partners - Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP - are ongoing. Shinde dismissed any confusion regarding his role, emphasizing consensus in government formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:58 IST
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed on Sunday his full support for the BJP's decision on the new Chief Minister, ensuring unity among Mahayuti partners.

In his native Dare village, Shinde addressed reporters, stating ongoing discussions on government formation with Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP partners.

Dispelling doubts about his position, Shinde emphasized consensus while dismissing concerns over his native visit, aligning fully with BJP leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

