BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Delhi Assembly polls by launching its 'Parivartan Yatra' campaign from December 8. According to state unit party president Virendra Sachdeva, the campaign will span all 70 constituencies in the city.

As explained by Satish Upadhyay, the convener of the committee overseeing the campaign, the 'Parivartan Yatra' will commence simultaneously in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies across Delhi. This ambitious campaign will run until December 20, aiming to engage with voters at a grassroots level.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making vigorous efforts to dethrone the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. The 'Parivartan Yatra' will see participation from top national leaders and Union ministers to woo the electorate and reclaim political ground.

