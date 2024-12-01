Maharashtra Political Chessboard: Who Will Take the Throne?
Maharashtra's political sphere is abuzz with speculation and anticipation as the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena navigate leadership decisions post-elections. With Eknath Shinde backing BJP's choice for Chief Minister, discussions regarding key portfolios are ongoing. The BJP-hosted swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5 in Mumbai.
The political landscape in Maharashtra remains tense as discussions over the state's new government unfold following a significant electoral victory. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged unwavering support to the BJP, which is set to decide on the new leadership, ensuring there are no differences among Mahayuti allies.
Speculation persists around the roles of Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, and the Shiv Sena's interest in the Home portfolio. Meanwhile, the BJP is proceeding with caution to balance its allies' ambitions after a sweeping poll victory. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is slated for December 5, drawing significant attention with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.
Insider sources suggest Devendra Fadnavis is a prime contender for the Chief Minister position as the BJP legislature party meeting approaches a deliberation. The Mahayuti alliance plans to jointly finalize whether ministers, aside from the CM and deputy CMs, will take oath at the upcoming ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
