Assam CM's Political Beef: A Call for Consensus on Ban

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed willingness to ban beef if requested in writing by state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. This comes amid allegations of beef distribution in elections, sparking debate between BJP and Congress in the context of a recent bypoll defeat in Samaguri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:48 IST
Assam CM's Political Beef: A Call for Consensus on Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced his readiness to impose a ban on beef in the state, contingent on a formal request from state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. Addressing allegations that the BJP distributed beef to win elections in the predominantly Muslim constituency of Samaguri, Sarma commented that the issue's spotlight was effectively raised by the opposition.

Samaguri, a stronghold of Congress for 25 years, saw the BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah defeat Tanzil, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, by 24,501 votes in a recent bypoll. Sarma underscored that the outcome pointed more to a Congress setback than a BJP triumph, marking it as a historical embarrassment for the party.

The Chief Minister further challenged Borah to officially back a beef ban, emphasizing a potential bipartisan stance: if beef is deemed wrong by both Congress and BJP, the ban could unify diverse religious communities and become a significant step in resolving Assam's socio-political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

