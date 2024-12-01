Left Menu

Oli's Diplomatic Push: Reviving BRI Ambitions with China

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli of Nepal is visiting China to discuss the revitalization of the Belt and Road Initiative projects. Despite initial agreements, no projects began. The visit aims to secure grants, not loans, for Nepal's infrastructure needs and deepen China-Nepal relations.

Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • China

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to embark on a four-day visit to China from December 2, with the primary focus on reviving stalled Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. These projects, anticipated to enhance regional connectivity, have seen little progress since their initial signing in 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior officials are expected to meet Oli, marking his third visit to China as Nepal's leader. During this visit, discussions will center on obtaining grants rather than loans for BRI projects, reflecting Nepal's cautious stance on foreign debt amid increasing economic concerns.

The visit is also notable for breaking away from the tradition of Nepali premiers visiting India first. Oli's coalition government aims to balance ties between China and India, as efforts continue to advance the longstanding China-Nepal relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

