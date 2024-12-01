Sena's Electoral Surge: Gulabrao Patil Reflects on Mahayuti Dynamics

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil has expressed confidence that his party could have secured a greater electoral victory in the recent assembly elections if Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hadn't been aligned with the Mahayuti coalition.

The coalition, formed by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, saw Pawar join Eknath Shinde's government as deputy chief minister last year. In the elections culminating in November 23, the Mahayuti claimed 230 out of 288 seats, with BJP taking the lead at 132 seats.

Patil remarked on Shinde's positive outlook during the government formation talks, emphasizing the BJP's role in deciding the Chief Minister while maintaining Shinde's essential support. Patil, re-elected from Jalgaon Rural, highlighted Shinde's resilience and leadership skills.

