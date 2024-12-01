Left Menu

Sena's Electoral Surge: Gulabrao Patil Reflects on Mahayuti Dynamics

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil stated that the Eknath Shinde-led party would have secured more seats in the assembly polls if Ajit Pawar's NCP hadn't been part of the Mahayuti alliance. The Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, with Shinde's government accommodating Pawar as deputy CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil has expressed confidence that his party could have secured a greater electoral victory in the recent assembly elections if Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hadn't been aligned with the Mahayuti coalition.

The coalition, formed by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, saw Pawar join Eknath Shinde's government as deputy chief minister last year. In the elections culminating in November 23, the Mahayuti claimed 230 out of 288 seats, with BJP taking the lead at 132 seats.

Patil remarked on Shinde's positive outlook during the government formation talks, emphasizing the BJP's role in deciding the Chief Minister while maintaining Shinde's essential support. Patil, re-elected from Jalgaon Rural, highlighted Shinde's resilience and leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

