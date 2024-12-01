Tensions Escalate Amid Blame Game Over Kosovo Blast
Serbia refutes claims of involvement in a significant explosion that disrupted water and power in Kosovo. Kosovo accuses Serbia of terrorism. Serbian President Vucic blames political tensions, suspecting Kosovo's leadership. The EU and US urge accountability as the incident heightens diplomatic strain between the nations.
On Sunday, Serbia dismissed allegations of responsibility for a substantial blast that severed water and power supplies across parts of neighboring Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described the claims as components of a "hybrid warfare" against Serbia.
Following an explosion in the northern, Serb-majority section of Kosovo, authorities detained eight people. Kosovo labeled the event a "terrorist act" by Serbia, though Vucic denied involvement, pointing fingers instead at Kosovo, pending investigation results.
The incident intensified Serbia-Kosovo tensions, lingering since Kosovo's 2008 independence declaration not recognized by Belgrade. The EU and US condemned the explosion, insisting on justice for the culprits.
