Tensions Escalate Amid Blame Game Over Kosovo Blast

On Sunday, Serbia dismissed allegations of responsibility for a substantial blast that severed water and power supplies across parts of neighboring Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described the claims as components of a "hybrid warfare" against Serbia.

Following an explosion in the northern, Serb-majority section of Kosovo, authorities detained eight people. Kosovo labeled the event a "terrorist act" by Serbia, though Vucic denied involvement, pointing fingers instead at Kosovo, pending investigation results.

The incident intensified Serbia-Kosovo tensions, lingering since Kosovo's 2008 independence declaration not recognized by Belgrade. The EU and US condemned the explosion, insisting on justice for the culprits.

