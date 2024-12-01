Tensions Ignite After Explosion in Kosovo

In a dramatic escalation, an explosion in Kosovo has heightened tensions with Serbia. The Friday night incident disrupted water supply to vital coal-fired power plants and some areas, although power continued unaffected.

Kosovo alleges the explosion was a terrorist act orchestrated by Serbia, a claim denied by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who pledged to cooperate in investigations. Vucic criticized Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti's use of the incident for political gain.

In response, Kosovo police arrested eight individuals and confiscated arms related to the explosion. With Serbia's non-recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty, achieving European Union membership remains a complex challenge for both nations.

