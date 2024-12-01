Left Menu

Rallying for Farmers: BJP's Anti-Waqf March

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leads an 'anti-Waqf' march advocating for farmers' rights and Hindu values, resisting eviction by the Waqf Board. The month-long march faces internal party criticism, reflecting deeper political tensions within the BJP, amid allegations of anti-party activities.

In a bold move, senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has initiated a month-long 'anti-Waqf' march, rallying support for farmers and Hindu values across Karnataka. This agitation, running from November 25 to December 25, opposes the Waqf Board's eviction claims on lands used by farmers and institutions.

Despite criticisms from within his party, Yatnal has clarified his intentions, stating that the march has no political agenda but is a battle for communities affected by the Waqf Board's decisions. He further rebuffed accusations of being driven by personal interests, emphasizing his commitment to the cause of Sanatana Dharma.

This march underscores existing tensions within the BJP, highlighted by calls for Yatnal's expulsion due to alleged insubordination and disruptive activities. As Yatnal continues his campaign, party leaders remain concerned about the internal discord and its implications for future electoral prospects.

