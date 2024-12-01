Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Maharashtra Voter Turnout: Urgent Clarification Sought

CPI-M MP John Brittas has called on India's Election Commission to clarify alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout of Maharashtra Assembly polls. Concerns have been raised regarding significant unexplained increases in voter percentage post-poll, leading to demands for transparency and a detailed examination of procedural safeguards.

Updated: 01-12-2024 19:13 IST
In an urgent appeal, CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has addressed the Election Commission of India seeking clarification over alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout statistics from the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. He underlines the emergence of significant anomalies in the reported figures over the polling and counting processes.

The Congress party had previously pointed out these inconsistencies, noting substantial voter turnout increases recorded after 5 PM, raising questions about the logistical feasibility and integrity of the voter's queue management. Brittas supports this assertion by highlighting a leap from 58.22% to 66.05% in voter turnout, prompting calls for transparency.

Brittas emphasizes the importance of safeguarding public trust in the electoral process by addressing these irregularities. He advocates for the formation of an expert committee to thoroughly review the voter turnout data, ensuring procedural integrity and addressing public concerns about electoral credibility. The Election Commission's response remains anticipated in this growing political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

