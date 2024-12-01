Political Curtain Rises: Actor Vijay's Entry Shakes Tamil Nadu's Landscape

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai applauded top actor Vijay's venture into politics, welcoming it as an alternative for voters. He took a jab at the familial nature of DMK politics, highlighting Udhayanidhi Stalin's rapid ascension within the party, raising concerns over its reliance on one family.

Arriving from the UK after a fellowship program, Annamalai addressed the media, underscoring the significance of the 2026 Assembly elections. With Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) entering the fray alongside other parties, it promises to be a pivotal electoral contest.

Annamalai openly received Vijay's alignment with Dravidian ideologies but pointed out the difference between cinematic fandom and political activism, noting Vijay's limited post-conference political involvement. The BJP remains unperturbed by newcomers like Vijay, emphasizing its readiness to engage where necessary.

