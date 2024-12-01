Left Menu

Political Curtain Rises: Actor Vijay's Entry Shakes Tamil Nadu's Landscape

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief, K Annamalai, welcomes actor Vijay's political debut, citing his entry as another choice for voters in the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai criticizes the DMK's reliance on familial politics, as exemplified by Udhayanidhi Stalin's swift rise. The BJP anticipates Vijay's impact on the political scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:59 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai applauded top actor Vijay's venture into politics, welcoming it as an alternative for voters. He took a jab at the familial nature of DMK politics, highlighting Udhayanidhi Stalin's rapid ascension within the party, raising concerns over its reliance on one family.

Arriving from the UK after a fellowship program, Annamalai addressed the media, underscoring the significance of the 2026 Assembly elections. With Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) entering the fray alongside other parties, it promises to be a pivotal electoral contest.

Annamalai openly received Vijay's alignment with Dravidian ideologies but pointed out the difference between cinematic fandom and political activism, noting Vijay's limited post-conference political involvement. The BJP remains unperturbed by newcomers like Vijay, emphasizing its readiness to engage where necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

