Ben Wikler's Bid to Lead the Democratic National Committee

Ben Wikler announced his candidacy to lead the Democratic National Committee, aiming to rebuild the party after significant electoral losses. Serving as Wisconsin's Democratic chair, he aims to replace Jaime Harrison. The party plans to address economic issues and connect with working families for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:27 IST
Ben Wikler, the Democratic Party Chair for Wisconsin, declared his candidacy for the leadership of the Democratic National Committee this Sunday, marking a pivotal moment for the party striving to recover from recent electoral setbacks. Wikler emphasized the need for unity and reform to gear up for upcoming elections.

Wikler joins a competitive race that includes figures like former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, Minnesota's Democratic leader Ken Martin, and New York State Senator James Skoufis, all aiming to succeed Jaime Harrison, who is stepping down early next year.

In light of the Democrats' defeat in retaining the presidency, Senate, and House, Wikler suggests applying lessons from Wisconsin's organizing efforts despite past losses there. His campaign focuses on proving the party's commitment to addressing voters' economic concerns, aiming to regain trust among working families.

