Romania's Political Landscape: Social Democrats Take the Lead

In Romania, the ruling Social Democrat Party is leading the parliamentary elections, securing 23.9% of the votes, according to data from the electoral bureau with 90% of the ballots counted.

The opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians secured the second position with 17.9% of the vote share, while far-right SOS Romania and ultra-nationalist POT attracted 7.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

The ruling coalition's centre-right Liberals obtained 14.6%, and the centrist opposition Save Romania Union garnered 11.1%. The results paint a picture of Romania's divided political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)