Romania's Political Landscape: Social Democrats Take the Lead
Romania's Social Democrat Party leads the latest parliamentary elections with 23.9% of votes, followed by the hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians with 17.9%. Other parties such as SOS Romania, POT, the Liberals, and the Save Romania Union garnered significant percentages, reflecting a fragmented political scenario.
In Romania, the ruling Social Democrat Party is leading the parliamentary elections, securing 23.9% of the votes, according to data from the electoral bureau with 90% of the ballots counted.
The opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians secured the second position with 17.9% of the vote share, while far-right SOS Romania and ultra-nationalist POT attracted 7.2% and 5.8%, respectively.
The ruling coalition's centre-right Liberals obtained 14.6%, and the centrist opposition Save Romania Union garnered 11.1%. The results paint a picture of Romania's divided political landscape.
