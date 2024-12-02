Left Menu

Biden Pardons Son Hunter Amid Controversy

President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for federal gun and tax convictions, a move that reverses his earlier stance against using presidential powers for family benefit. This decision comes just before Hunter Biden was to receive punishment, igniting political controversy.

Updated: 02-12-2024 06:25 IST
In a surprising move, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, sparing him from a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions. This reversal of his previous promise not to use presidential powers for personal family matters is stirring political controversy.

The pardon arrives just weeks before Hunter Biden's scheduled sentencing, marking the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle dating back to December 2020. President Biden, who had previously promised to respect the jury's decision, now cites political motivations behind his son's prosecution as the reason for the pardon.

Hunter Biden faced serious charges, including lying on a federal form while purchasing a firearm and failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Although facing potential lengthy sentences, federal guidelines indicated lesser punishment. The younger Biden has expressed gratitude and aims to assist others battling addiction.

