Romania's Leftist Social Democrats Lead Parliamentary Election

In Romania's recent parliamentary election, the ruling Social Democrat Party emerged victorious, capturing 22.6% of the votes, according to data from the electoral bureau. A substantial portion of ballots, 99.45%, have been counted.

Trailing behind, the hard-right opposition party, Alliance for Uniting Romanians, secured 18.2% of the votes. These results highlight the political preferences of Romanian voters.

As the counting process concludes, the focus shifts to how these results may influence the country's political future, considering the leftist party's prevailing support and the growing right-wing opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)