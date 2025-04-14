Left Menu

Gabon’s Controversial Election Shakes Political Landscape

Former Gabonese Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze criticized the recent presidential election outcome, losing to Oligui Nguema. The election follows a 2023 military coup led by Nguema, ending a long-standing political dynasty. Bilie-By-Nze promises to stay active in politics after his electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:16 IST
In Gabon, the political arena has been stirred following contentious presidential elections held over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who lost to Oligui Nguema, denounced the election as neither free nor transparent.

Nguema, who secured an overwhelming 90.35% of the votes, rose to prominence following a peaceful 2023 coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, the last from a 55-year-old political dynasty.

Despite his defeat, Bilie-By-Nze remains determined to stay active in the political sphere while expressing his best wishes for the new leadership.

