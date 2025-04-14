Gabon’s Controversial Election Shakes Political Landscape
Former Gabonese Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze criticized the recent presidential election outcome, losing to Oligui Nguema. The election follows a 2023 military coup led by Nguema, ending a long-standing political dynasty. Bilie-By-Nze promises to stay active in politics after his electoral defeat.
In Gabon, the political arena has been stirred following contentious presidential elections held over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who lost to Oligui Nguema, denounced the election as neither free nor transparent.
Nguema, who secured an overwhelming 90.35% of the votes, rose to prominence following a peaceful 2023 coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, the last from a 55-year-old political dynasty.
Despite his defeat, Bilie-By-Nze remains determined to stay active in the political sphere while expressing his best wishes for the new leadership.
