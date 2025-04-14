Gabon’s Controversial Election Shakes Political Landscape

In Gabon, the political arena has been stirred following contentious presidential elections held over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who lost to Oligui Nguema, denounced the election as neither free nor transparent.

Nguema, who secured an overwhelming 90.35% of the votes, rose to prominence following a peaceful 2023 coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, the last from a 55-year-old political dynasty.

Despite his defeat, Bilie-By-Nze remains determined to stay active in the political sphere while expressing his best wishes for the new leadership.

