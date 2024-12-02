German Support: Chancellor Scholz Visits Ukraine Amid Tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a significant visit to Ukraine, his first in over two and a half years, amidst discussions about military aid. His arrival follows Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's criticism of Scholz's communication with Russian President Putin. Germany pledges further military assistance, valued at 650 million euros.
2024-12-02
In a pivotal visit marking his first journey to Ukraine in more than two and a half years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to strengthen ties with Kyiv amid rising geopolitical tensions.
The visit follows tensions heightened by Scholz's recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Chancellor Scholz assures Ukraine of Germany's continued support, pledging an additional 650 million euros in military supplies this month, emphasizing the reliability of Germany's commitments.
