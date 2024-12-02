AAP Faces Challenges and Opportunities in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the struggles AAP faces in Delhi due to a lack of consensus with Congress, calling on voters to recognize their efforts. The party announced plans to contest the 2025 polls independently. UPSC coach Awadh Ojha joined AAP to support educational reforms.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi critiqued the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) challenges in Delhi, pointing out the consequences of their pro-people initiatives. Despite gaining public support, AAP representatives have faced legal troubles.
Chaturvedi encouraged Delhi's residents to remember AAP's struggles against false narratives and central government non-cooperation as they head to the polls. Her remarks follow AAP's decision to contest the 2025 assembly elections solo, as announced by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
In a bid to bolster their educational agenda, AAP welcomed renowned UPSC coach Awadh Ojha into their ranks. Ojha expressed gratitude to Kejriwal and Sisodia for the opportunity to 'work for education' through his political engagement.
