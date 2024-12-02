Left Menu

AAP Faces Challenges and Opportunities in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the struggles AAP faces in Delhi due to a lack of consensus with Congress, calling on voters to recognize their efforts. The party announced plans to contest the 2025 polls independently. UPSC coach Awadh Ojha joined AAP to support educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:57 IST
AAP Faces Challenges and Opportunities in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi critiqued the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) challenges in Delhi, pointing out the consequences of their pro-people initiatives. Despite gaining public support, AAP representatives have faced legal troubles.

Chaturvedi encouraged Delhi's residents to remember AAP's struggles against false narratives and central government non-cooperation as they head to the polls. Her remarks follow AAP's decision to contest the 2025 assembly elections solo, as announced by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a bid to bolster their educational agenda, AAP welcomed renowned UPSC coach Awadh Ojha into their ranks. Ojha expressed gratitude to Kejriwal and Sisodia for the opportunity to 'work for education' through his political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024