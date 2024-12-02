Minister Criticizes AAP Over Health Scheme Delays

In a pointed critique, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of neglecting healthcare priorities in Delhi, favoring liquor sales over the implementation of vital health schemes.

Speaking at a press conference, Mandaviya underscored the significance of the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vaya Vandana schemes, emphasizing their potential benefits for Delhi's populace. His comments follow the Delhi High Court's notice to the state government, addressing their failure to roll out the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Amidst the ongoing debate, Chief Minister Atishi asserted the AAP's willingness to embrace the scheme, though she highlighted discrepancies between the state's existing healthcare offerings and those under Ayushman Bharat. She expressed concerns over stringent eligibility criteria and financial caps, stressing the need to uphold free medical services for all. Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the AAP for neglecting public welfare for political interests, as the BJP's PIL pushes for national healthcare scheme implementation in Delhi.

