Tensions in Troubled Waters: Russian Submarine's Innocent Passage Raises Concerns
A Russian submarine's passage through the South China Sea off the Philippine coast sparked concern despite its 'innocent passage' rights. The submarine was en route to Vladivostok after exercises with Malaysia. This incident adds to rising territorial confrontations in the region involving China and other coastal states.
A Russian military submarine drew scrutiny as it traversed the waters of the South China Sea, passing near the western coast of the Philippines last week, according to a security official on Monday.
The submarine identified itself when questioned by the Philippine navy, revealing it was headed to Vladivostok after participating in joint exercises with Malaysia's navy, explained Jonathan Malaya, from the National Security Council.
The sighting has intensified regional anxieties over maritime security, amidst a backdrop of heightened territorial tensions with China, spotlighting the strategic importance of the South China Sea.
