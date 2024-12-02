France Halts Medication Reimbursement Changes Amid Political Pressure
The French government has decided not to modify medication reimbursements in 2025, reversing previous plans. This decision follows political pressure from the far-right National Rally party, which threatens to propose a no-confidence vote. The intervention reflects the government's need to navigate complex political dynamics.
The French government confirmed on Monday that there will be no changes to the medication reimbursement system in 2025, effectively halting earlier plans set out as part of a broader effort to cut costs.
This decision is viewed as a strategic concession to the far-right National Rally (RN) party. The party had signaled a potential no-confidence vote against the government if their policy considerations were not addressed.
Prime Minister Marine Le Pen communicated with Michel Barnier earlier on Monday, where she emphasized the importance of adjusting the policy to accommodate RN's demands.
