U.S. and UAE Plot Diplomatic Shift in Syrian Policy

The U.S. and UAE have discussed lifting sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if he distances from Iran and halts weapon routes to Hezbollah. These talks intensified with potential expiration of U.S. sanctions on Syria, aligning with Israel's regional strategies. A delicate geopolitical balance is at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:02 IST
The United States and the United Arab Emirates are engaging in high-level discussions about the potential easing of sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This diplomatic initiative is contingent upon Assad severing ties with Iran and terminating weapons supplies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The urgency in these discussions comes ahead of the looming December 20 deadline for the expiration of comprehensive U.S. sanctions on Syria. This diplomatic maneuver also coincides with Israel's efforts to disrupt Tehran's influence in the region, including operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and other Iranian assets within Syria.

These negotiations represent a profound shift in the regional geopolitical landscape. However, if Assad opts for Iranian support in a counter-offensive amidst new rebel advances, such initiatives could face substantial challenges. The dynamics of Middle Eastern alliances remain precarious and fluid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

