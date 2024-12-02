Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Imminent: Talks Underway between JMM and Congress
A decision on Jharkhand's cabinet expansion is expected soon, according to state Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh. No tensions exist between alliance leaders. Discussions between JMM and Congress will finalize cabinet berths in a few days, following JMM's electoral success leading the INDIA bloc to majority with 56 assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's long-discussed cabinet expansion is on the verge of realization, as Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh assures an impending decision. Addressing inquiries, Kamlesh confirmed that all necessary arrangements are underway, dismissing any suggestions of discord among coalition leaders.
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also indicated that discussions will soon commence between the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regarding the allocation of cabinet positions. Mir projected an announcement within the next two to three days, reflecting a focused and collaborative approach between the allies.
The anticipation follows Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government assuming office after winning a substantial majority in the recent assembly elections. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, at the forefront of the INDIA bloc, captured 56 of the total 81 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA managed only 24 seats, underscoring JMM's electoral dominance.
