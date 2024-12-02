Barnier's Bold Move: Constitutional Powers in Action
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced on Monday that he would invoke special constitutional powers, specifically Article 49.3, to pass the social security budget without a vote in the lower house of parliament, risking a no-confidence vote within 48 hours.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced on Monday his intention to use special constitutional powers to advance the social security budget through the lower house of parliament without a final vote.
Declaring it a 'moment of truth,' Barnier addressed lawmakers, confirming the use of Article 49.3 of the French Constitution.
This controversial move automatically triggers a no-confidence vote, which must be conducted within 48 hours, posing a notable challenge to Barnier's administration.
