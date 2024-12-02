Barnier's Bold Move: Constitutional Powers in Action

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced on Monday his intention to use special constitutional powers to advance the social security budget through the lower house of parliament without a final vote.

Declaring it a 'moment of truth,' Barnier addressed lawmakers, confirming the use of Article 49.3 of the French Constitution.

This controversial move automatically triggers a no-confidence vote, which must be conducted within 48 hours, posing a notable challenge to Barnier's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)