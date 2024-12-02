Left Bloc Moves to Unseat France's Prime Minister

France's left-leaning political alliance is gearing up to submit a no-confidence motion aimed at unseating Prime Minister Michel Barnier, according to LFI parliamentary group leader Mathilde Panot.

This political maneuver follows Barnier's controversial decision to utilize special constitutional powers to push the social security budget through the lower house of parliament, sidestepping a final vote.

The opposition's move underscores the escalating tensions between the government and the leftwing factions, as they rally against what they see as overreach by the executive branch.

