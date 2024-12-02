CPI Leader Calls for Unity Among Secular Parties

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has voiced concerns over the lack of effective seat-sharing arrangements among secular parties during recent elections, calling for serious introspection, particularly from the Congress party.

Raja criticized the handling of alliances within the INDIA bloc, stating that Left parties were not provided adequate space in the coalition. He emphasized that the exclusion of the Left impacted the election results unfavorably.

Highlighting the critical political climate under the BJP and RSS, Raja urged democratic forces to unite and uphold constitutional values, stressing the need for collaboration to challenge right-wing dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)