Left Menu

CPI Leader Calls for Unity Among Secular Parties

CPI General Secretary D Raja emphasizes the need for introspection among secular parties, particularly the Congress, regarding seat-sharing issues in recent elections. Highlighting insufficient cooperation within the INDIA bloc, Raja urges unity among secular democratic forces to counter the BJP and RSS's rising influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:36 IST
CPI Leader Calls for Unity Among Secular Parties
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has voiced concerns over the lack of effective seat-sharing arrangements among secular parties during recent elections, calling for serious introspection, particularly from the Congress party.

Raja criticized the handling of alliances within the INDIA bloc, stating that Left parties were not provided adequate space in the coalition. He emphasized that the exclusion of the Left impacted the election results unfavorably.

Highlighting the critical political climate under the BJP and RSS, Raja urged democratic forces to unite and uphold constitutional values, stressing the need for collaboration to challenge right-wing dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024