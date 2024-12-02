CPI Leader Calls for Unity Among Secular Parties
CPI General Secretary D Raja emphasizes the need for introspection among secular parties, particularly the Congress, regarding seat-sharing issues in recent elections. Highlighting insufficient cooperation within the INDIA bloc, Raja urges unity among secular democratic forces to counter the BJP and RSS's rising influence.
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has voiced concerns over the lack of effective seat-sharing arrangements among secular parties during recent elections, calling for serious introspection, particularly from the Congress party.
Raja criticized the handling of alliances within the INDIA bloc, stating that Left parties were not provided adequate space in the coalition. He emphasized that the exclusion of the Left impacted the election results unfavorably.
Highlighting the critical political climate under the BJP and RSS, Raja urged democratic forces to unite and uphold constitutional values, stressing the need for collaboration to challenge right-wing dominance.
