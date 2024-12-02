Russia and Iran Align on Syrian Crisis Resolution
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the worsening situation in Syria, with both nations expressing support for Syria's legitimate authorities and readiness to work together. Pezeshkian condemned U.S. and Israeli actions aiming to destabilize the region, vowing regional cooperation to counter such plans.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on the escalating crisis in Syria, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Kremlin emphasized their support for Syria's legitimate authorities in restoring constitutional order, and stressed the importance of political, economic, and social stability in the region.
President Pezeshkian expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate with Russia to address the regional situation, criticizing the U.S. and Israel for attempting to destabilize the area, and assured the unity of regional countries in thwarting such efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
