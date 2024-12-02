Left Menu

BJP District Chiefs Rally Behind Vijayendra Amid Party Turmoil

Amidst tensions within the BJP, district unit presidents expressed solidarity with state party president B Y Vijayendra despite opposition from MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. A meeting was held to address internal conflicts threatening the party's stability as Yatnal continues his unsanctioned anti-Waqf march.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:11 IST
BJP District Chiefs Rally Behind Vijayendra Amid Party Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity amidst internal strife, BJP district unit presidents publicly declared their support for state party president B Y Vijayendra on Monday. This comes after Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his backers adopted a rebellious stance against both former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son, Vijayendra.

The district's unit leaders gathered at a private location to deliberate on these internal issues, according to BJP insiders. The meeting was attended by members of the BJP state organization committee as well.

One BJP leader expressed concern over these internal feuds, especially with the party gearing up to confront the Siddaramaiah government. He pointed out the detrimental impact of recent internal conflicts, particularly after losing all three seats in the assembly by-polls. The district leaders plan further discussions on Tuesday with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. Meanwhile, Yatnal has commenced an unsanctioned anti-Waqf march, persisting even after receiving a show-cause notice, and continues to criticize Yediyurappa and Vijayendra for allegedly capitulating to current government leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024