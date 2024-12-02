BJP District Chiefs Rally Behind Vijayendra Amid Party Turmoil

In a display of unity amidst internal strife, BJP district unit presidents publicly declared their support for state party president B Y Vijayendra on Monday. This comes after Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his backers adopted a rebellious stance against both former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son, Vijayendra.

The district's unit leaders gathered at a private location to deliberate on these internal issues, according to BJP insiders. The meeting was attended by members of the BJP state organization committee as well.

One BJP leader expressed concern over these internal feuds, especially with the party gearing up to confront the Siddaramaiah government. He pointed out the detrimental impact of recent internal conflicts, particularly after losing all three seats in the assembly by-polls. The district leaders plan further discussions on Tuesday with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. Meanwhile, Yatnal has commenced an unsanctioned anti-Waqf march, persisting even after receiving a show-cause notice, and continues to criticize Yediyurappa and Vijayendra for allegedly capitulating to current government leaders.

