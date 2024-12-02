Left Menu

Turkish-Iranian Diplomacy Amidst Syria's Geopolitical Turmoil

Turkey and Iran agree to resume diplomatic efforts with Russia to stabilize Syria following a rapid offensive by opposition fighters in Aleppo. The Turkish foreign minister stresses the need for dialogue with opposition groups. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Iran and Russia reaffirm support for Assad amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:45 IST
The recent advance by opposition fighters in Syria has prompted calls from Turkey for Syrian President Bashar Assad to reconcile with his people and engage in dialogue. The Turkish foreign minister emphasized this at a joint news conference in Ankara with Iran, a supporter of Assad, agreeing to resume regional diplomatic efforts.

Turkey, which backs certain rebel factions, and Iran, supporting Assad, are collaborating with Russia to restore calm after insurgents seized almost all of Aleppo, creating setbacks for Assad. The conflict has escalated at a time when Assad's allies are embroiled in other regional issues, notably the US-backed Israeli conflict in Gaza.

While Turkey seeks to normalize relations with Syria for security reasons, Assad demands Turkish military withdrawal as a precondition. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are strengthening support for Assad's forces, raising concerns among neighboring countries about spillover effects. Turkey remains firm on national security, ready to take measures against perceived threats from Kurdish militias it labels as terrorists.

