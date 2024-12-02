Turkish-Iranian Diplomacy Amidst Syria's Geopolitical Turmoil

The recent advance by opposition fighters in Syria has prompted calls from Turkey for Syrian President Bashar Assad to reconcile with his people and engage in dialogue. The Turkish foreign minister emphasized this at a joint news conference in Ankara with Iran, a supporter of Assad, agreeing to resume regional diplomatic efforts.

Turkey, which backs certain rebel factions, and Iran, supporting Assad, are collaborating with Russia to restore calm after insurgents seized almost all of Aleppo, creating setbacks for Assad. The conflict has escalated at a time when Assad's allies are embroiled in other regional issues, notably the US-backed Israeli conflict in Gaza.

While Turkey seeks to normalize relations with Syria for security reasons, Assad demands Turkish military withdrawal as a precondition. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are strengthening support for Assad's forces, raising concerns among neighboring countries about spillover effects. Turkey remains firm on national security, ready to take measures against perceived threats from Kurdish militias it labels as terrorists.

