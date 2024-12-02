Left Menu

Romania's Election Turmoil: Constitutional Court Validates Run-Off Showdown

Romania's Constitutional Court validated the first-round presidential election result, leading to a run-off on December 8. Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu will face centre-right Elena Lasconi. The election outcome could alter Romania's pro-Western stance and impact its support for Ukraine, amidst rising far-right influence in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Romania's Constitutional Court on Monday confirmed the surprising result of the first round of the country's presidential election, paving the way for a run-off vote on December 8.

This decision puts to rest the uncertainties since last week's demand for a vote recount, following the November 24 win by little-known far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, which had sparked suspicions of external interference in the electoral process of Ukraine's key ally.

In the parliamentary election held on Sunday, the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) maintained a lead, but far-right parties secured a third of the seats in the new legislature. The formation of Romania's next government will hinge on the presidential run-off, as the president will nominate the prime minister from a parliamentary majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

