Left Menu

Trump's Warning: 'Hell to Pay' if Hostages Remain in Gaza

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning, stating there will be severe consequences if hostages in Gaza are not released by his inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ongoing conflict, sparked by a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:46 IST
Trump's Warning: 'Hell to Pay' if Hostages Remain in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced a strong ultimatum on Monday, warning of dire repercussions if hostages held in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Following the militant Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023, more than 250 individuals were captured, including several dual Israeli-American nationals. Of the 101 remaining hostages, around half are thought to still be alive. Trump declared on social media that if the hostages are not freed by the aforementioned date, there will be significant consequences in the Middle East.

Hamas has proposed a cessation to hostilities and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for releasing the hostages. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the conflict will persist until Hamas is neutralized. Both sides have suffered significant losses, with considerable destruction in Gaza and thousands of lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024