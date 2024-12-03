Trump's Warning: 'Hell to Pay' if Hostages Remain in Gaza

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced a strong ultimatum on Monday, warning of dire repercussions if hostages held in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Following the militant Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023, more than 250 individuals were captured, including several dual Israeli-American nationals. Of the 101 remaining hostages, around half are thought to still be alive. Trump declared on social media that if the hostages are not freed by the aforementioned date, there will be significant consequences in the Middle East.

Hamas has proposed a cessation to hostilities and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for releasing the hostages. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the conflict will persist until Hamas is neutralized. Both sides have suffered significant losses, with considerable destruction in Gaza and thousands of lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)