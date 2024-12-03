Presidential Pardon Ends Hunter Biden's Gun Charges
The gun charges against Hunter Biden will be dropped following a presidential pardon by his father, President Joe Biden. Hunter was found guilty in June of falsifying information on a gun background check. His father claims he was selectively prosecuted and granted the pardon.
The charges against Hunter Biden related to a gun background check are set to be nullified following a presidential pardon by his father, President Joe Biden. The decision came as the judge announced that the charges will be dismissed once the pardon is formally entered into the court record.
In June, Hunter Biden had been found guilty by a jury of making false statements during a gun background check and was facing an impending sentencing. The development has sparked significant discussion, particularly after the presidential pardon was issued, with President Biden emphasizing his belief that his son had been subjected to selective prosecution.
The pardon, signed over the weekend, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Hunter Biden, raising further questions and debate about the use of presidential pardons in politically sensitive cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hunter
- biden
- presidential
- pardon
- gun
- charges
- background
- check
- prosecution
- jury
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Parade Route: Gun Violence Erupts in New Orleans
Former Radio Host Alan Jones Faces Assault Charges: An Era in Question
Former Radio Host Alan Jones Faces Assault Charges
CBI Charges Assam Consultancy in Major Deposit Scheme Fraud
South Korea's Opposition Leader Faces Public Fund Misuse Charges