Presidential Pardon Ends Hunter Biden's Gun Charges

The charges against Hunter Biden related to a gun background check are set to be nullified following a presidential pardon by his father, President Joe Biden. The decision came as the judge announced that the charges will be dismissed once the pardon is formally entered into the court record.

In June, Hunter Biden had been found guilty by a jury of making false statements during a gun background check and was facing an impending sentencing. The development has sparked significant discussion, particularly after the presidential pardon was issued, with President Biden emphasizing his belief that his son had been subjected to selective prosecution.

The pardon, signed over the weekend, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Hunter Biden, raising further questions and debate about the use of presidential pardons in politically sensitive cases.

