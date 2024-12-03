Left Menu

Biden's Pardon of Son Sparks Bipartisan Backlash

President Joe Biden's decision to issue an unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, has ignited criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. The move has raised concerns about the U.S. justice system's impartiality. Many allies empathize with Biden's situation but disagree with the pardon's implications.

Updated: 03-12-2024 02:45 IST
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden has sparked sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. The controversial move has raised questions about the impartiality of the U.S. justice system, a point of contention that Democrats have consistently defended against former President Donald Trump's critiques.

On Sunday, Biden, whose term ends on January 20, granted an unconditional pardon to his 54-year-old son, claiming Hunter had been selectively prosecuted. The White House expressed concerns that political opponents would continue targeting Hunter Biden in the future. This decision contradicts Biden's previous pledge not to intervene in his son's legal woes, sparking disapproval from his own party members.

Democrats are grappling with the aftermath of Trump's election win over Vice President Kamala Harris in November, a defeat some attribute to Biden's persistent candidacy despite age-related concerns. Amidst this complex backdrop, the pardon's timing is criticized for undermining the Democratic party's previous defense of the justice system's fairness.

