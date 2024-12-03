Maharashtra Villagers Demand Ballot Re-Election Amid EVM Controversy

Villagers from Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment initially demanded a re-election using ballot papers, expressing distrust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, after police intervention, they abandoned their plans, an NCP (SP) candidate revealed on Tuesday.

The Markadwadi residents had set up banners and intended to conduct a 'repoll' on December 3, but police officials warned them about legal actions if they proceeded. The NCP (SP) candidate Uttam Jankar won the seat with a margin of 13,147 votes against BJP's Ram Satpute, despite claims of inconsistencies in local voting patterns.

A heavy police presence was deployed to prevent potential conflicts, and the plans were put on hold following discussions between villagers, police officials, and Jankar. While the repoll was canceled, villagers vowed to continue their protest through other means and to seek further justice from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)