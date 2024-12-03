Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Urges UN Intervention in Bangladesh Minorities Crisis

Concerned about the targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh, the Trinamool Congress has urged the Indian government to request United Nations peacekeeping forces be dispatched. Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issue in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, citing attacks on Hindus. The silence of the Indian government was criticized.

  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has expressed deep concern over the ongoing targeting of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. On Tuesday, they called upon the central government to request that the United Nations dispatch peacekeeping forces to the country immediately.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay highlighted the critical situation facing minorities, noting that they are being subjected to severe violence. He urged India's government to appeal strongly to the UN for intervention.

Bandyopadhyay criticized the government's silence on this urgent issue, particularly given past instances where violence in Bangladesh led to refugee influxes into West Bengal. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to provide updates on the latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

