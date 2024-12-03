Palestinian Unity Talks Near Breakthrough for Gaza Governance

In a significant development towards stabilizing the Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials reveal that Fatah and Hamas are close to appointing a non-partisan committee of technocrats. This move could effectively end Hamas' controversial rule in the region and pave the way for advanced ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, multiple attempts to reconcile with Fatah have failed. However, discussions in Cairo have resulted in an agreement on forming a committee of 12-15 members, primarily from Gaza, to oversee administrative tasks under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank.

The committee's mission will include facilitating humanitarian relief and reconstruction efforts in collaboration with both local and international entities. Concluding details are still under negotiation, with an official announcement expected following a broader Palestinian factions meeting in Cairo.

(With inputs from agencies.)