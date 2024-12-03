Revival and Reformation: Shiromani Akali Dal's Path Forward

The 104-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is set for a significant reorganisation following the Akal Takht's directive to establish a committee for overseeing elections of the party president and other key positions.

Under Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership, the party's influence has declined, highlighted by its dismal performance in recent elections. In response to the clergy's 'tankhah' over historical errors, including mishandling a pardon for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Badal admitted mistakes, paving the way for potential party rejuvenation.

A six-member committee, initiated by the Sikh clergy, aims to inject transparency and trust back into the party's operations. Leaders like Gurpartap Singh Wadala stress collaborative efforts to restore confidence among the Sikh community, with elections slated within six months to refresh SAD leadership.

