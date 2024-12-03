Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Drama: Shinde & The Swearing-In Saga

Maharashtra's political landscape is abuzz as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde undergoes a health check-up amidst speculation about the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. With BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as a prime candidate for the chief ministerial post, tensions brew over portfolio distributions among coalition parties. Swearing-in preparations are underway for a grand event in South Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:14 IST
The political scene in Maharashtra is on edge as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to a private hospital in Thane for a routine check-up, merely two days before a significant swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan.

Amid uncertainty over who will take the chief ministerial oath on December 5, the ceremony will be a grand affair, drawing approximately 40,000 supporters and 2,000 VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

Tensions simmer within the Mahayuti coalition as discussions over portfolio distributions surface, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics following the November 20 election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

