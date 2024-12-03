Intel's CEO Shuffle: Will Lip-Bu Tan Lead Amid Challenges?
Intel is in the process of selecting a new CEO following the departure of Pat Gelsinger. Among the candidates is former board member Lip-Bu Tan. Intel's leadership aims to quicken the pace of its turnaround plan after losing major contracts and opportunities under Gelsinger's tenure.
Intel is actively seeking a new chief executive following the recent exit of Pat Gelsinger, with former board member Lip-Bu Tan among the potential candidates. This move comes as the American chipmaker aims to accelerate its turnaround strategy after Gelsinger's initiatives fell short.
After serving less than four years, Gelsinger's departure marks a pivotal moment for Intel, as the board felt the need for quicker implementation of strategies. Discussions regarding his successor are in preliminary stages, with no final decision made yet. Intel's search committee is expected to resolve the matter in the upcoming weeks.
The board is considering various candidates, with Tan's previous tenure on the board highlighting his familiarity with Intel's vision. However, past disagreements with Gelsinger over workforce size and strategy could impact decision-making. Having led Cadence Design Systems successfully, Tan's potential role could bring essential experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Global Leadership Journey: From Nigeria to Brazil's G20 Summit
Sri Lanka's New Leadership Era: Dissanayake's Strategic Reappointments
Mahayuti and NDA created a new culture and definition of politics under PM Modi's leadership: BJP president J P Nadda in Navi Mumbai.
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Leadership Amidst Manipur Crisis
Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests