Left Menu

Intel's CEO Shuffle: Will Lip-Bu Tan Lead Amid Challenges?

Intel is in the process of selecting a new CEO following the departure of Pat Gelsinger. Among the candidates is former board member Lip-Bu Tan. Intel's leadership aims to quicken the pace of its turnaround plan after losing major contracts and opportunities under Gelsinger's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:55 IST
Intel's CEO Shuffle: Will Lip-Bu Tan Lead Amid Challenges?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intel is actively seeking a new chief executive following the recent exit of Pat Gelsinger, with former board member Lip-Bu Tan among the potential candidates. This move comes as the American chipmaker aims to accelerate its turnaround strategy after Gelsinger's initiatives fell short.

After serving less than four years, Gelsinger's departure marks a pivotal moment for Intel, as the board felt the need for quicker implementation of strategies. Discussions regarding his successor are in preliminary stages, with no final decision made yet. Intel's search committee is expected to resolve the matter in the upcoming weeks.

The board is considering various candidates, with Tan's previous tenure on the board highlighting his familiarity with Intel's vision. However, past disagreements with Gelsinger over workforce size and strategy could impact decision-making. Having led Cadence Design Systems successfully, Tan's potential role could bring essential experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024