Left Menu

Italy's Lifeline to Kyiv: A Renewed Military Aid Package

Italy is set to approve a new military aid package for Ukraine, marking the 10th such installment since Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a persistent advocate for Ukraine, aims to bolster Kyiv's defense amid uncertainties in international political landscapes, including the forthcoming U.S. administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:30 IST
Italy's Lifeline to Kyiv: A Renewed Military Aid Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to reaffirm its alliance with Kyiv, Italy has initiated plans for a fresh military aid package dedicated to Ukraine, according to two informed sources. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-leaning government continues to stand firm in its support for Ukraine, as evidenced by the preparation of this 10th aid installment.

Since the onset of Russia's assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has systematically approved nine aid packages, boosting Ukraine's defenses with contributions like the SAMP/T Franco-Italian air defense systems. Although details remain under wraps due to state secrecy, the government is anticipated to green-light the new package by the month's close.

During its current presidency of the G7, Italy has galvanized world leaders to not only back Kyiv with a significant $50 billion loan, backed by impounded Russian assets, but also to consistently denounce Russia's aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024