Italy's Lifeline to Kyiv: A Renewed Military Aid Package
Italy is set to approve a new military aid package for Ukraine, marking the 10th such installment since Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a persistent advocate for Ukraine, aims to bolster Kyiv's defense amid uncertainties in international political landscapes, including the forthcoming U.S. administration.
In a decisive move to reaffirm its alliance with Kyiv, Italy has initiated plans for a fresh military aid package dedicated to Ukraine, according to two informed sources. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-leaning government continues to stand firm in its support for Ukraine, as evidenced by the preparation of this 10th aid installment.
Since the onset of Russia's assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has systematically approved nine aid packages, boosting Ukraine's defenses with contributions like the SAMP/T Franco-Italian air defense systems. Although details remain under wraps due to state secrecy, the government is anticipated to green-light the new package by the month's close.
During its current presidency of the G7, Italy has galvanized world leaders to not only back Kyiv with a significant $50 billion loan, backed by impounded Russian assets, but also to consistently denounce Russia's aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
