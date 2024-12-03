Italy's Lifeline to Kyiv: A Renewed Military Aid Package

In a decisive move to reaffirm its alliance with Kyiv, Italy has initiated plans for a fresh military aid package dedicated to Ukraine, according to two informed sources. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-leaning government continues to stand firm in its support for Ukraine, as evidenced by the preparation of this 10th aid installment.

Since the onset of Russia's assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has systematically approved nine aid packages, boosting Ukraine's defenses with contributions like the SAMP/T Franco-Italian air defense systems. Although details remain under wraps due to state secrecy, the government is anticipated to green-light the new package by the month's close.

During its current presidency of the G7, Italy has galvanized world leaders to not only back Kyiv with a significant $50 billion loan, backed by impounded Russian assets, but also to consistently denounce Russia's aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)