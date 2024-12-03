Standing Firm: President Zourabichvili's Battle for Georgia's Future

In a tense confrontation in front of Georgia's parliament, President Salome Zourabichvili took a stand with her people against the ruling Georgian Dream party. The crisis escalated when the party announced it would halt efforts to join the EU, sparking fears of Russian influence.

Zourabichvili, addressing riot police, questioned their loyalty and urged them to protect Georgia's statehood. Her firm stance is in direct opposition to the government she once served, accusing them of electoral fraud and urging citizens to protest.

The president, born into exile in Paris, has dedicated her life to escaping Russian dominance. Her demand for fresh elections highlights a struggle over Georgia's future direction, as the clock ticks toward her showdown with the government.

