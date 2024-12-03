Left Menu

Standing Firm: President Zourabichvili's Battle for Georgia's Future

President Salome Zourabichvili stands with Georgia's citizens against the ruling Georgian Dream party. Amid protests, she accuses the government of abandoning Georgia's EU aspirations, labeling recent elections a fraud. Her defiance marks a pivotal moment as she demands fresh elections and resists Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:35 IST
Standing Firm: President Zourabichvili's Battle for Georgia's Future
Zourabichvili

In a tense confrontation in front of Georgia's parliament, President Salome Zourabichvili took a stand with her people against the ruling Georgian Dream party. The crisis escalated when the party announced it would halt efforts to join the EU, sparking fears of Russian influence.

Zourabichvili, addressing riot police, questioned their loyalty and urged them to protect Georgia's statehood. Her firm stance is in direct opposition to the government she once served, accusing them of electoral fraud and urging citizens to protest.

The president, born into exile in Paris, has dedicated her life to escaping Russian dominance. Her demand for fresh elections highlights a struggle over Georgia's future direction, as the clock ticks toward her showdown with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024