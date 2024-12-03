BJP Protests Against AAP MLA's Conviction Over Quran Desecration

The Delhi BJP's minority morcha staged a protest close to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road, demanding that action be taken against party MLA Naresh Kumar. Kumar was recently sentenced to two years in prison by the Malerkotla district court in Punjab for a Quran desecration case.

Addressing the assembled protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva insisted that the prison sentence necessitated Kumar's immediate ouster from the Delhi Assembly. He accused Kejriwal of remaining ''silent'' despite the conviction. Sachdeva argued that this silence highlighted the double standards within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Other BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, criticized Kejriwal for allegedly protecting Kumar and called out the Punjab police's inaction under AAP's governance. They accused the AAP of viewing the Muslim community as a vote bank and predicted electoral consequences in upcoming Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)