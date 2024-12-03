Awaiting the Winds of Change: NATO's Decision on Ukraine and New U.S. Leadership

NATO member countries are in a holding pattern, waiting for the new U.S. administration to settle in before making a decision regarding Ukraine's request to join the transatlantic alliance. This uncertainty was highlighted by Latvia's foreign minister on Tuesday.

At a critical meeting in Brussels, Kyiv pressed NATO foreign ministers for an invitation. However, due to opposition from a number of capitals and the ongoing transition in Washington, rapid movement is unlikely. The president-elect, Donald Trump, has previously claimed he can end Russia's conflict with Ukraine swiftly, but his detailed plans remain undisclosed.

Latvia's Foreign Minister, Baiba Braže, underlined that the political consensus is for Ukraine to eventually become a NATO member. Yet, she cautions that any decision is contingent on agreement over the specific terms and conditions, a process currently stalled due to the expected policy shifts from the incoming U.S. leadership. Despite differing views, Braže articulated Latvia's flexibility and support for Ukraine's inclusion, noting its military contributions would be valuable for NATO.

