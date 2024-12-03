Mahayuti Swearing-In: Fadnavis and Shinde's Crucial Meeting Ahead

In a significant political development, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting took place two days before the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government, adding layers of intrigue to the unfolding political narrative.

The encounter follows hours after Shinde's return from a hospital check-up, highlighting his recent health concerns. Both leaders, alongside NCP chief Ajit Pawar, had a prior meeting with top BJP leadership in Delhi, suggesting intensive discussions on the government formation process.

Preparations for the elaborate oath-taking ceremony, set to take place at Azad Maidan, continue unabated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, along with 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters. The tall undertakings reflect the significant political weight the new government aims to project both locally and nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)