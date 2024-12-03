MNS Activists Slap Shopkeeper in Language Dispute
A shopkeeper in Girgaon, Mumbai, was slapped by MNS activists after he allegedly asked a Marathi-speaking woman to speak in Marwadi, citing the BJP's rise to power. The shopkeeper later apologized, and a video of the incident went viral on social media.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Girgaon, Mumbai, when MNS activists confronted a local shopkeeper, reportedly over a language dispute. The incident unfolded after the shopkeeper allegedly demanded a Marathi-speaking woman to converse in Marwadi, citing the BJP's political ascendancy in Maharashtra.
Unsettled by the shopkeeper's request, the woman reached out to a BJP leader seeking guidance. However, the leader advised against stoking communal tensions. Determined, she approached local MNS functionaries, resulting in the shopkeeper being summoned.
At the MNS office, the shopkeeper was slapped by activists and compelled to apologize on video. The footage, which quickly went viral, saw the shopkeeper expressing regret to the woman and the Marathi-speaking community. The police confirmed the incident had been amicably resolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Revolutionizing Mumbai's Commute: Water Taxis and More
Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists
Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
Smog Strangles Mumbai and Delhi: AQI Levels Soar, Classes Halted