MNS Activists Slap Shopkeeper in Language Dispute

A shopkeeper in Girgaon, Mumbai, was slapped by MNS activists after he allegedly asked a Marathi-speaking woman to speak in Marwadi, citing the BJP's rise to power. The shopkeeper later apologized, and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:53 IST
MNS Activists Slap Shopkeeper in Language Dispute
Tensions flared in Girgaon, Mumbai, when MNS activists confronted a local shopkeeper, reportedly over a language dispute. The incident unfolded after the shopkeeper allegedly demanded a Marathi-speaking woman to converse in Marwadi, citing the BJP's political ascendancy in Maharashtra.

Unsettled by the shopkeeper's request, the woman reached out to a BJP leader seeking guidance. However, the leader advised against stoking communal tensions. Determined, she approached local MNS functionaries, resulting in the shopkeeper being summoned.

At the MNS office, the shopkeeper was slapped by activists and compelled to apologize on video. The footage, which quickly went viral, saw the shopkeeper expressing regret to the woman and the Marathi-speaking community. The police confirmed the incident had been amicably resolved.

