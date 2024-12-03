JMM Cabinet Expansion: Ensuring Inclusive Governance in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is gearing up to expand its state cabinet, promising a more inclusive representation for various demographics, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya revealed on Tuesday. The new cabinet formation aims to ensure proper representation for women, youth, farmers, and labor leaders, Bhattacharya confirmed to ANI.

Since taking oath on November 28, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been the sole minister in the state's cabinet. This, however, is set to change with the swearing-in of additional ministers from the JMM-led alliance on December 5, as the party moves to meet the demands of its diverse populace.

While the names of the new state cabinet ministers remain undisclosed, Bhattacharya emphasized that the decision lies with Chief Minister Soren. Meanwhile, Congress and JMM leaders are conducting discussions to finalize the cabinet berths. Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, state Congress President, assured that the cabinet expansion will proceed without discord within the alliance.

