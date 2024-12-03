Left Menu

JMM Cabinet Expansion: Ensuring Inclusive Governance in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sets the stage for an inclusive cabinet expansion, focusing on diverse representation. As Chief Minister Hemant Soren prepares to induct new ministers, the coalition aims to address the needs of all groups, including women, youth, farmers, and labor leaders.

Updated: 03-12-2024 20:59 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is gearing up to expand its state cabinet, promising a more inclusive representation for various demographics, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya revealed on Tuesday. The new cabinet formation aims to ensure proper representation for women, youth, farmers, and labor leaders, Bhattacharya confirmed to ANI.

Since taking oath on November 28, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been the sole minister in the state's cabinet. This, however, is set to change with the swearing-in of additional ministers from the JMM-led alliance on December 5, as the party moves to meet the demands of its diverse populace.

While the names of the new state cabinet ministers remain undisclosed, Bhattacharya emphasized that the decision lies with Chief Minister Soren. Meanwhile, Congress and JMM leaders are conducting discussions to finalize the cabinet berths. Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, state Congress President, assured that the cabinet expansion will proceed without discord within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

